Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Biden's prediction of a grim winter appeared aimed at lowering public expectations that the pandemic would be over soon after he takes office on Jan. 20, while putting Congress on notice that he wants to significantly increase spending to expedite vaccine distribution, expand coronavirus testing and help reopen schools. Biden said about 2 million people have received the initial dose of one of two newly approved two-dose vaccines, well short of the 20 million that outgoing Republican President Donald Trump had promised by year's end.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:32 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a winter surge driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus. Britain has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, and the government said it had accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to grant emergency authorisation.

The approval is vindication of a shot seen as essential for mass immunisations in the developing world, as well as in Britain, but one that has been dogged by questions about its trial data that make it unlikely to be approved quickly in the European Union or the United States. U.S. detects first case of COVID-19 variant

The first known U.S. case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant discovered in Britain was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most U.S. citizens to be vaccinated at current distribution rates. Biden's prediction of a grim winter appeared aimed at lowering public expectations that the pandemic would be over soon after he takes office on Jan. 20, while putting Congress on notice that he wants to significantly increase spending to expedite vaccine distribution, expand coronavirus testing and help reopen schools.

Biden said about 2 million people have received the initial dose of one of two newly approved two-dose vaccines, well short of the 20 million that outgoing Republican President Donald Trump had promised by year's end. Sinopharm's vaccine 79% effective

An affiliate of China's state-owned drug maker Sinopharm said on Wednesday its vaccine showed 79.34% efficacy and it has requested regulatory approval, moving a step closer to becoming China's first approved vaccine for general public use. The efficacy rate is lower than the 86% rate for the same vaccine announced by the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 9, based on preliminary data from trials there.

A spokeswoman declined to explain the discrepancy and said detailed results would be released later, without giving a timeline. Tokyo governor warns of possible explosion in cases

Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode, just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday. The capital recorded 944 new cases on Wednesday, just under the record 949 recorded on Saturday, and medical officials said that, unless the outbreak is checked, the city could soon see more than 1,000 new patients a day.

"Please emphasise life over fun," Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference. Philippine president's guards used 'smuggled' vaccines

The Philippine defence minister said on Wednesday that unapproved COVID-19 vaccines given to President Rodrigo Duterte's military security detail had been smuggled into the country, but called the move justified. News of the special troop unit being inoculated as early as September has caused a stir among activists, with the Food and Drug Administration yet to approve any vaccine and no set timeline for when health workers would receive one.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said members of the Presidential Security Group obtained the vaccine without government authorisation and had administered them without his knowledge. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Barbara Lewis)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed

At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed government for Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters. Loud bla...

Ukraine signs contract for supply of China's Sinovac vaccine

Ukraines health minister has signed contract to buy 1.8 million doses of Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Ukraines presidential office said on Wednesday.The office said in a statement the vaccine was expected to arrive in Ukraine in the sho...

Biopic on music composer Datta Naik in the works

Noted music composer Datta Naiks life will be brought on celluloid by Yoodlee Films with N Datta The Untold Story, the makers announced on Wednesday. Commemorating Naiks death anniversary, his son Roop Naik has collaborated with Yoodlee Fil...

Delhi HC notice to Jindal Steel on RBI's plea over transfer of money to foreign subsidiary

The Division Bench of Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on a plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India challenging single judge bench order in a matter related to the JSPLs transfer of money to its foreign sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020