Goa reports 97 fresh COVID-19 cases; 114 recover

Goa on Wednesday reported 97 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 50,981, a health department official said. The state is now left with 931 active cases, the official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Goa on Wednesday reported 97 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 50,981, a health department official said. With two more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the total number of fatalities went up to 737, he said.

A total of 114 people were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Goa to 49,313. The state is now left with 931 active cases, the official said. With 1,961 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Goa has gone up to 3,97,386, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,981, new cases 97, death toll 737, discharged 49,313, active cases 931, samples tested till date 3,97,386..

  • Goa

