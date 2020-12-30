Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prior permission mandatory for events on New Year's Eve in Kangra: DC

In addition, according to the Disaster Management Act, only environmental-friendly firecrackers will be sold in the district and the duration to burst them will be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Years Day.He said that prior permission of the SDM concerned would be mandatory for New Years Eve events.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:19 IST
Prior permission mandatory for events on New Year's Eve in Kangra: DC

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said social gatherings on New Year's Eve in the district have been limited to a maximum of 50 people to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, according to the Disaster Management Act, only environmental-friendly firecrackers will be sold in the district and the duration to burst them will be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year's Day.

He said that prior permission of the SDM concerned would be mandatory for New Year's Eve events. He said the use of sound dissemination equipment would not be allowed in open spaces in such events, whereas the former sound broadcasting equipment could be run in public premises like auditorium, conference room, community hall, banquet hall only after prior permission.

He said, “Bursting of firecrackers in markets, government offices, silence zones and heritage buildings is completely prohibited. All sub-divisional magistrates and executive magistrates of Kangra district are authorised to take necessary action against such a person who violates these instructions.” He said that all municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats will ensure scientific disposal of waste generated by fireworks. Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said there will be restricted one-way vehicular traffic allowed on December 31 in Dharamsala and nobody shall be allowed to move outside after 10 pm to implement curfew rules.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Faridabad: UK-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus

A woman who recently returned to Haryanas Faridabad from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Shyokand said her sample has been sent to a genome labora...

Power demand touches all-time high of 182.89 GW

All-India power demand on Wednesday morning touched a record high of 182.89 gigawatts GW, said Power Secretary S N Sahai. Today, the all-India demand for power touched 1,82,888 MW megawatts, which is an all-time high observed at 0948 hrs on...

Italy reports 575 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 16,202 new cases

Italy reported 575 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,202 from 11,212. There were 169,045 swab tests carried out in the past day, ...

PM to lay foundation stone of LHPs at six sites on Jan 1 via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states on January 1 via video conferencing. His office said on Friday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020