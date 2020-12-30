Left Menu
UK imposes further English lockdowns as COVID variant spreads

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:41 IST
The British government said on Wednesday that more areas of England would be placed under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious variant of the virus is spreading across the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Midlands, the north east, parts of the north west and parts of the south west were being moved into Tier 4, where people will face tight social mixing restrictions and hospitality must close.

