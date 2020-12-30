Faridabad: UK-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman who recently returned to Haryana's Faridabad from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Shyokand said her sample has been sent to a genome laboratory in Delhi for further testing to know if it carried a new strain of the virus. Dr Shyokand said the woman had returned to Faridabad on December 6. He said her first report was negative and a re-examination confirmed the infection. According to the Health Department report, 185 people have returned from UK recently. The department has been able to reach 108 of them while the search for others is on. Most people have given wrong residential addresses and mobile numbers. Chief Medical Officer Dr Randeep Poonia said the Health Department will seek the help of police against those who give false information and a case will also be filed against them. He said people should give correct information and cooperate with the Health Department in coronavirus investigation.

