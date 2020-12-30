Ladakh records one more COVID-related death, 25 new cases

Ladakh recorded one more coronavirus-related death and 25 new cases of the disease that took the infection count to 9,436 in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday. Twelve patients have also recovered from the disease after successful treatment, bringing down the number of active cases in Ladakh to 210, they said.

With the fresh death, the number of fatalities has increased to 127, the officials said. Of the active cases, 189 are in Leh district and 21 in Kargil district, they said. The latest death and the new positive cases were reported from Leh during the past 24 hours, the officials said, adding that this was the 84th in the district. The rest of 43 deaths had taken place in Kargil district.

The number of recovered cases has gone up to 9,099, which is 96 per cent of the total cases registered in the Union Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic in March..