Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case of highly infectious UK variant of coronavirus identified in California

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-12-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 03:28 IST
Case of highly infectious UK variant of coronavirus identified in California

The highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain has been detected in California, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, a day after the first known U.S. case was documented in Colorado.

Newsom announced his state's first known case of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, identified in Southern California, at the start of an online discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic with the nation's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanl...

Brazil, under mounting pressure, eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as the South American country was forced into making regulatory concessions to speed up its lagging immunizatio...

McConnell rules out $2,000 checks as Republican tensions with Trump rise

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday ruled out a vote on a bill to raise coronavirus relief checks to 2,000 from 600, likely killing the effort pushed by President Donald Trump. McConnell said on the Senate floor that ...

FACTBOX-Argentina approves abortion but what are the laws globally?

Corrects typo in 8th bullet point By Emma BathaLONDON, Dec 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion on Wednesday, permitting terminations up to 14 weeks, a triumph for wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020