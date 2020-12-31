China gives conditional approval for CNBG's COVID-19 vaccine

China gives conditional approval for CNBG's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 08:01 IST
China has given conditional approval for general public use to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an official with China's National Medical Products Commission told a media briefing on Thursday.
The approval is the first for general public use among a handful of Chinese coronavirus vaccine candidates in various stages of development.
Also Read: US has stood with India as it faced Chinese aggression: White House official
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese