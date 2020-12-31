Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM recovering from COVID, will be discharged soon: AIIMS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for treatment is showing improvement in health and will be discharged soon, said the hospital authorities on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:26 IST
Uttarakhand CM recovering from COVID, will be discharged soon: AIIMS
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for treatment is showing improvement in health and will be discharged soon, said the hospital authorities on Wednesday. As per his physician Dr NS Bisht, there is a rapid improvement in the Chief Minister's health, and he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Rawat was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS from Doon Hospital in Uttarakhand on November 28. Bisht had said that the Chief Minister was shifted to AIIMS for further examination and testing after the infection was detected in his chest. Rawat had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 18 following which he went into home isolation. But he was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun on November 26 after he complained of mild fever. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen Indias role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the countrys effort in containing the coronavirus. India has emerged ...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows 94.1 per cent efficacy in trial: Study

Results from the primary analysis of the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of US biotechnology company Modernas COVID-19 vaccine have revealed 94.1 per cent efficacy of the therapeutic in preventing symptomatic infections and severe illness, a...

In new playground Dubai, Israelis find parties, Jewish rites

It was a scene that just a few months ago would have been unthinkable. As Emiratis in flowing white robes and headdresses looked on, the Israeli bride and groom were hoisted on the shoulders of skullcap-wearing groomsmen and carried toward ...

CBI raids 2 Kolkata premises in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday raided two Kolkata premises of a person in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border. Failing to meet Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the Trinamool Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020