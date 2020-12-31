Digest year-ender for international stories for month of April, 2020

Apr 1:United Nations: The coronavirus pandemic is the most challenging crisis the world has faced since World War II, one that is killing people and will also lead to an economic recession without any parallel in the recent past, according to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Apr 2:Washington: More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier.

Apr 3:Islamabad: Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that no one was sure how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last as he announced a massive package to the construction sector to restart economy. Apr 4:More than 1,130,204 cases of infection, including 60,457 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world, according to an AFP tally.

Apr 5:London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered a special address for the UK and the Commonwealth in which she invoked a war-time spirit of self-discipline and resolve amid the rising death toll. Apr 6:Washington: More than 10,000 people have died of coronavirus in the US since the outbreak began in late January, Johns Hopkins University said.

Apr 7:Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, since it emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally. Apr 8:Washington: Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race, paving the way for Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party.

Apr 9:Washington: More than 15,000 people in the US have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Apr 10:Rome: Hundreds of millions of people around the world will spend the Easter holiday at home as lockdown measures intensify to combat the coronavirus.

Apr 11:Dhaka: Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated. Apr 12:London: British PM Boris Johnson thanked the state-funded NHS medics for their hard work through the coronavirus pandemic as he was discharged from hospital.

Apr 13:Beijing: Chinese scientists have started the second phase of a clinical trial of a vaccine for coronavirus as the global race to develop a drug to curb the pandemic intensified. Apr 14:Washington: The IMF slashed India's projected GDP growth to 1.9 per cent in 2020 from 5.8 per cent in January, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 15:Washington: President Donald Trump has announced halting America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the WHO while a review is being done to assess its role in ''severely mismanaging and covering up'' the spread of the coronavirus when it first emerged in China. Apr 16:Paris: The global coronavirus death toll passed 140,000, with nearly two thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally.

Apr 17:Beijing: China's GDP took the worst hit since the disastrous Cultural Revolution in 1976, plummeting by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 as the country took unprecedented measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Apr 18:Washington: The world economy is now bound to suffer a ''severe recession'' in 2020, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned and said the current crisis posed ''daunting challenges'' for policymakers. Apr 19:Washington: President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the accuracy of China's official coronavirus death toll, terming it ''unrealistic'' and claiming that the actual number was ''way ahead'' of the US'.

Apr 20:New York: Oil prices plunged below zero as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders don't want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it. Apr 21:New York: Oil's chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped as the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic turns markets upside down.

Apr 22:Paris: More than 180,000 people in the world have died from the coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it emerged in China last December. Apr 23:London: Human trials of an eagerly-awaited vaccine, developed by the Oxford University, against the coronavirus began in the UK, with scientists giving it an 80 per cent chance of success.

Apr 24:Washington: The United States accounts for more than one fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths and over one-third of the total number of people infected with the virus. Apr 25:New York: Boeing announced it was pulling out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer.

Apr 26:Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that his daily coronavirus press briefings are not worth his ''time and effort'' as the ''lamestream'' media asks nothing but ''hostile'' questions, days after he faced intense rebuke for suggesting the possibility of treating COVID-19 patients by UV light or disinfectant injections. Apr 27:Beijing: Fighting back mounting calls for an international enquiry into the origin of the coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan, China said such a probe has no precedence or legal basis.

Apr 28:Washington: A US commission mandated to monitor religious freedom globally asked the State Department to designate 14 nations, including India, as ''countries of particular concern'', alleging that religious minorities are under increasing assault in these nations. Apr 29:Washington: The Trump administration placed five foreign domains of Amazon, including the one in India, to its ''notorious markets'' list, accusing the global e-commerce giant of engaging in trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy.

Apr 30:London: The UK is past the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now on the downward slope, PM Boris Johnson said as he returned to address the 10 Downing Street daily briefing here after a gap of nearly five weeks following his coronavirus illness..