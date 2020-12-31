Left Menu
Slovakia reports 6,315 new cases of coronavirus, highest daily number so far

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:12 IST
Slovakia reported 6,315 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily number so far, the government said.

The country of 5.5 million has recorded 179,543 cases so far, and 2,138 deaths.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

