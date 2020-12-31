227 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 227 new COVID-19 cases, while three virus-related deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 1,20,971 and the total fatalities to 1,883, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 132 were from Kashmir and 95 from Jammu division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest with 70 cases followed by 51 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases dropped to 3,009 in the UT, while 1,16,079 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported three COVID-19 deaths with two from Jammu division and one from the valley in the last 24 hours..