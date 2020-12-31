Delhi govt issues orders to de-escalate number of Covid dedicated beds in hospitals

Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday informed that orders have been issued to hospitals in the national capital to de-escalate the number of Covid-dedicated beds.

Updated: 31-12-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday informed that orders have been issued to hospitals in the national capital to de-escalate the number of Covid-dedicated beds. "Orders have been issued to Delhi hospitals, to de-escalate the number of covid dedicated beds with immediate effect. This has been done in light of the decreasing cases of COVID-19 in Delhi," Jain tweeted.

The orders to decrease COVID-dedicated beds have been issued to 108 private hospitals and seven hospitals run by the Delhi government. However, five private hospitals including Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, Fortis Speciality Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, Rohini, Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital, Model Town, Sar Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road will continue to serve as Covid dedicated hospitals.

4,696 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients in government hospitals so far but it has now been decreased to 2,140 beds. Delhi's has now 6,24,795 COVID-19 cases, including 6,08,434 recoveries. The death toll in the state has mounted to 10,523. (ANI)

