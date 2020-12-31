Karnataka clocks 952 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Left Menu
So far, seven people have been found to be carrying the new strain in the state and are being treated in designated government hospitals.The total COVID-19 tally in the state comprised 8,96,116 cumulative discharges, including 1,282 on Thursday.

Karnataka on Thursday logged 952 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths taking the infection count to 9,19,496 and the toll to 12,090, the state health department said. The number of United Kingdom returnees testing positive for COVID-19 rose to 33 with two more additions on Thursday, it said.

A total of 2,028 tests had been done for those who travelled from the UK, where a new strain of the virus has been detected. Of this, 1,887 samples returned negative and the test reports of 61 people were awaited. So far, seven people have been found to be carrying the new strain in the state and are being treated in designated government hospitals.

The total COVID-19 tally in the state comprised 8,96,116 cumulative discharges, including 1,282 on Thursday. The state has 11,271 active cases of which 194 were being treated in intensive care units of various hospitals, a health department bulletin said.

More than half of the cases and fatalities of the day in the state was contributed by Bengaluru Urban district which reported 554 infections and six deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,88,386 infections, 4,317 deaths, 3,76,835 discharges, including 849 on Thursday.

The active cases stood at 7,233. Among other districts that reported fresh infections were Mysuru (48 cases), Dakshina Kannada (35), Tumakuru (28) and Bengaluru Rural (24), the bulletin said.

Raichur recorded nil cases while Haveri a lone infection on Thursday. As many as 1,15,451, including 1.06 lakh RT-PCR, tests were done on Thursday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1.40 crore, the department added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

