Seven hospitals made partial COVID facilities by Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to convert seven dedicated COVID-19 hospitals into partial coronavirus facilities in view of improved situation in the national capital. A formal order was issued later on to make seven hospitals, including LNJP Hospital and GTH Hospital, partial COVID-19 facilities.The other five hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, SRHC Hospital, DCB Hospital, ASB Hospital, and SGM Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:54 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to convert seven dedicated COVID-19 hospitals into partial coronavirus facilities in view of improved situation in the national capital. Delhi recorded 677 COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate dropped to 0.8 per cent.

''The positivity rate has dropped to 0.8 per cent from 15.26 per cent on November 7. About 85 per cent beds are vacant so the situation has improved a lot. And, so, it had been decided to make LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital into partial COVID-19 facilities now. All services, including the OPD, will be soon resumed gradually,'' Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters. A formal order was issued later on to make seven hospitals, including LNJP Hospital and GTH Hospital, partial COVID-19 facilities.

The other five hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, SRHC Hospital, DCB Hospital, ASB Hospital, and SGM Hospital. As per the order, these seven facilities in total accounted for 4,696 reserved beds for COVID-19 patients till now.

After making them partial coronavirus facilities, the number will come down to 2,140. So, at LNJP Hospital, the number of dedicated beds would fall from 2,010 to 1,000; at GTB Hospital from 1,500 to 500; and at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, from 650 to 500, according to the order. The reservation of COVID-19 beds in other Delhi government hospitals will remain the same, the order said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

