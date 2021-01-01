Left Menu
UK PM Johnson says: the state will need to lead - Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-01-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 03:46 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that in the post-COVID-19 future the state would need to lead by investing in infrastructure, education and technology, the Daily Telegraph reported.

"Sometimes we will need to regulate differently or better, and that may mean taking advantage of Brexit’s freedoms; and we will also need the state to lead, to make the investments in infrastructure, education and technology that will create the framework for business to invest," Johnson wrote in the newspaper.

