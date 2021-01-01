Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia rings in 2021 with new pandemic restrictions, traffic jams

"The NSW link is still our primary line of investigation for this outbreak," said Martin Foley, health minister for Victoria state, which this week limited indoor gatherings to 15 people and reintroduced mandatory masks indoors. "We expect genomic testing to come through very shortly." South Australia state on Thursday said the infections in Sydney had led it to put up a hard border with NSW starting Friday, with only returning residents, essential workers and people relocating to the state allowed entry. Australia has reported just over 28,400 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 06:27 IST
Australia rings in 2021 with new pandemic restrictions, traffic jams

Australia welcomed 2021 with subdued celebrations, as fresh coronavirus restrictions and border closures in the country's two most populous states forced families to ditch New Year plans. Local media reported traffic jams at border check-points stretching as long as 40 km (25 miles), as people rushed home to avoid border restrictions that kick in from midnight.

New South Wales (NSW), the epicentre of the latest outbreak, reported three new coronavirus cases overnight from more than 32,000 tests. "The strong message from us is to be on high alert, come forward and get tested with the mildest of symptoms," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, urging people to wear masks.

Sydney's famous fireworks went ahead above deserted streets as gatherings were banned, while the Harbour sported just 20% of the vessels typically seen on New Year's Eve, authorities said. Neighbouring Victoria reported no new virus cases in the 24 hours to midnight, though authorities expect numbers to rise in coming days. The state has a cluster of eight cases, with some believed linked to the Sydney outbreak.

The outbreaks in the two states occurred after weeks without any community transmission. "The NSW link is still our primary line of investigation for this outbreak," said Martin Foley, health minister for Victoria state, which this week limited indoor gatherings to 15 people and reintroduced mandatory masks indoors.

"We expect genomic testing to come through very shortly." South Australia state on Thursday said the infections in Sydney had led it to put up a hard border with NSW starting Friday, with only returning residents, essential workers and people relocating to the state allowed entry.

Australia has reported just over 28,400 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31, down from 25 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 10 of the new cases were imported infections originatin...

N.Korea's Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers' tomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the countrys citizens and a visit the tomb of his father and grandfather, state media reported, but gave no immediate sign he would give a speech as he has in past years.I...

U.S. Senator Perdue quarantines after coronavirus contact days before Georgia runoff vote

David Perdue, one of two Republican U.S. senators facing a runoff election next week, is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said on Thursday. Perdue was notified on Thursd...

Australia changes National Anthem wording to reflect Indigenous history

Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being young and free amid calls to recognise that its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.The change to for we are one and free took e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021