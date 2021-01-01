Left Menu
4 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,945

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 01-01-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 10:00 IST
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,945 on Friday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Six more people have recovered from the infection, the official said. The archipelago now has 57 active cases, while 4,826 people have been cured of the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 1.8 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official added.

