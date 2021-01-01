Noida: 32 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate over 98 pc

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients went past 98 per cent in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, even as the district recorded 32 new cases that pushed its inflection tally to 24,974, official data showed. The number of active cases in the district also came down to 402, the eighth highest in the state, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 47 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,482, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 90 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 98.02 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases came down to 13,831 in Uttar Pradesh while the overall recoveries reached 5,64,541 and the death toll climbed to 8,379 on Friday, the data showed..