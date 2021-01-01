Left Menu
COVID-19: 585 fresh cases, 21 deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 0.73 pc

The infection tally in the city stands at over 6.25 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,557, they said, adding that over 80,000 tests were conducted on the previous day.From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark.

Delhi recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stands at over 6.25 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,557, they said, adding that over 80,000 tests were conducted on the previous day.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily case count was 564, the lowest in the last five months. On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded. These 585 cases came out the 80,565 tests conducted on the previous day, including 46,228 RT-PCR tests and 34,337 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16. The number of active cases on Friday dropped to 5,358 from 5,511 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,25,954..

