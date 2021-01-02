Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reactivates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools

With the capital one of the areas worst-hit by the new variant, which is up to 70% more infectious, the government also decided to close all London primary schools, reversing a decision made just two days ago. "Children's education and wellbeing remains a national priority," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-01-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 01:33 IST
UK reactivates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Britain reactivated emergency hospitals built at the start of the pandemic and shut primary schools in London on Friday to counter the rapid spread of a much more infectious variant of the coronavirus. With more than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the last four days, the health service said it was preparing for an anticipated rush of patients and needed more beds.

The announcement comes just days after the Royal London Hospital told staff in an email it was now in "disaster medicine mode" and unable to provide high standard critical care. With the capital one of the areas worst-hit by the new variant, which is up to 70% more infectious, the government also decided to close all London primary schools, reversing a decision made just two days ago.

"Children's education and wellbeing remains a national priority," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. "Moving further parts of London to remote education really is a last resort and a temporary solution." Britain is battling a new wave of a virus that has already killed more than 74,000 people and crushed the economy. One of the worst hit countries in the world, it recorded 53,285 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday, and 613 new deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been criticised for frequent reversals during the pandemic, including delaying lockdown during the first wave in March and abandoning a system to award school grades without exams. The temporary 'Nightingale' hospitals at locations such as convention centres were one success, built by the military in a matter of days. They were barely used but have remained on standby.

A Sky News report said intensive care units of three London hospitals were full on New Year's Eve, forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals for critical care. "In anticipation of pressures rising from the spread of the new variant infection, the NHS London Region were asked to ensure the Nightingale was reactivated and ready to admit patients should it be needed," a spokeswoman for the National Health Service (NHS) said.

The Royal College of Nursing warned however that the country does not have enough nurses to staff the new sites, especially with many sick with the virus or forced to isolate. On schooling, the government said it had to shut all primary schools in the capital following a review of the transmission rates. On Wednesday, Williamson had outlined a plan to delay the reopening of secondary schools but open most primaries, including across much of the capital, on time next week after Christmas break.

The opposition Labour Party said the last-minute reversal would cause chaos for parents.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a defense policy bill against his strong objections weeks before he leaves offi...

People News Roundup: Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive; Actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Bent spoon, straight needle mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine driveCelebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israels drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, per...

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

BioNTech is working flat out with partner Pfizer to boost production of their COVID-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out. The German biotech startup has led the vaccine ra...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS wraps up record-breaking year; Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoingMovie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021