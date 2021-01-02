Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo to request new emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases climb - media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ask the central government later on Saturday to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, local media reported. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will make the request in a meeting with Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who coordinates government measures to fight the pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said, citing multiple sources.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:15 IST
Tokyo to request new emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases climb - media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ask the central government later on Saturday to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, local media reported.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will make the request in a meeting with Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who coordinates government measures to fight the pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said, citing multiple sources. Calls by Reuters to the governor's office were not answered.

Saitama Prefecture, just north of Tokyo, will make a similar request of the government on Saturday, national broadcaster NHK reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency, which the government had instituted in April during an earlier wave of the pandemic.

It relied on voluntary business closures and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid lockdown measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest measure on Dec. 17 and has requested restaurants and other businesses to close by 10 p.m (1300 GMT).

New COVID-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record 1,337 on Dec. 31, and on Friday numbered 783. A nationwide record was also set on Dec. 31 with 4,520 new cases.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India logs 19,078 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,03,05,788

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of act...

Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink reappointed Burton manager

Burton Albion have reappointed former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager to replace Jake Buxton, who was dismissed following Tuesdays 4-3 home defeat by Wigan Athletic, the League One third-tier clu...

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020; trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn: Commerce Min data.

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020 trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn Commerce Min data....

S Korea extends distancing rules for 2 weeks

South Korea is extending stringent distancing rules for two more weeks as authorities seek to suppress a viral resurgence, while confirming its first case of an apparently more contagious coronavirus variant detected in South Africa. Health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021