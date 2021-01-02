Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch authorities to quickly begin vaccinating health staff

Acute care staff will, therefore, be part of the first group that is eligible for vaccination. The Netherlands is in the midst of a five-week tough lockdown imposed when infection rates were spiking across the country.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:23 IST
Dutch authorities to quickly begin vaccinating health staff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government announced Saturday that it will begin vaccinating thousands of frontline health care workers as soon as possible to ease pressure on hospitals hit by coronavirus-related staffing shortages. The announcement marked an abrupt change to a policy of beginning vaccinations on Jan. 8 that had drawn criticism for leaving the Netherlands lagging behind other countries that have already begun.

"The worrying situation in acute care is in part due to the illness of care workers, often corona-related," the government said in a statement. "Acute care staff will, therefore, be part of the first group that is eligible for vaccination." The Netherlands is in the midst of a five-week tough lockdown imposed when infection rates were spiking across the country. In recent days, infection rates have been edging lower; on Friday, 8,215 people tested positive for COVID-19. However, health officials have warned that the peak in new hospital and intensive care unit admissions has not yet been reached in the latest surge and capacity problems have been compounded by staff illness.

The government said that it wants to clarify by Monday the earliest possible date to begin the vaccinations. It said the first shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would likely be administered in 10 hospitals spread across the country..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Inter Milan deny rumours that owners Suning want to sell

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has shot down reports in the Italian media that he is looking to sell the Serie A club.Reports on Saturday said that the Rothschild bank has a mandate to sell the entire club, as well as to find new invest...

Buta Singh - the quintessential politician who sailed through turbulent years of Indian politics

With his ear to the ground and eye on the national politics, Congress veteran Buta Singh was the quintessential politician who sailed through the most turbulent years of Indian politics with deftness and diligence, and went on to become the...

C'garh: Paddy procurement hit as FCI not lifting stock?

Purported delay in lifting of rice from Chhattisgarh by the Food Corporation of India FCI for the Central pool has been affecting procurement of paddy at the Minimum Support Price MSP at some centres in the Congress-ruled state, a senior of...

ISL 7: East Bengal, Odisha FC look to return to winning ways

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC, the only two winless sides in the Indian Super League ISL season 7, will hope to kickstart the year with a victory, as they take on each other on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The match promises to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021