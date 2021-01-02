Gujarat sees 741 new coronavirus cases, 922 recoveries

Gujarat reported 741 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its count of infections to 2,46,513, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,314 with five more patients dying, including three in Ahmedabad.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases as 922 patients were discharged. As the total number of patients discharged from hospitals reached 2,31,722, the recovery rate further improved to 94.41 per cent, the health department said.

With 52,980 new coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 97,59,280. At 152, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 142 in Surat, 131 in Vadodara, and 75 in Rajkot.

Elsewhere, Kutch reported 26 new cases, Panchmahal 19, Dahod and Gandhinagar 18 each, Anand 15, Kheda, Junagadh and Mehsana 14 each, Jamnagar 13, and Bharuch 10, etc. Of the total five fatalities, one person died each in Surat and Vadodara, the department said.

Gujarat is now left with 9,466 active cases, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,46,513, new cases 741, deaths 4,314, active cases 9,477, and people tested so far 97,59,280.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, one new case coronavirus positive case was reported in Diu, taking the tally to 3,350. The total number of recoveries stood at 3,334, officials said.

The UT has 14 active cases while the death toll so far is two. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the UT during the day and the overall tally of tests are not available.