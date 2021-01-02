Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat sees 741 new coronavirus cases, 922 recoveries

As the total number of patients discharged from hospitals reached 2,31,722, the recovery rate further improved to 94.41 per cent, the health department said.With 52,980 new coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 97,59,280.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:46 IST
Gujarat sees 741 new coronavirus cases, 922 recoveries

Gujarat reported 741 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its count of infections to 2,46,513, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,314 with five more patients dying, including three in Ahmedabad.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases as 922 patients were discharged. As the total number of patients discharged from hospitals reached 2,31,722, the recovery rate further improved to 94.41 per cent, the health department said.

With 52,980 new coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 97,59,280. At 152, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 142 in Surat, 131 in Vadodara, and 75 in Rajkot.

Elsewhere, Kutch reported 26 new cases, Panchmahal 19, Dahod and Gandhinagar 18 each, Anand 15, Kheda, Junagadh and Mehsana 14 each, Jamnagar 13, and Bharuch 10, etc. Of the total five fatalities, one person died each in Surat and Vadodara, the department said.

Gujarat is now left with 9,466 active cases, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,46,513, new cases 741, deaths 4,314, active cases 9,477, and people tested so far 97,59,280.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, one new case coronavirus positive case was reported in Diu, taking the tally to 3,350. The total number of recoveries stood at 3,334, officials said.

The UT has 14 active cases while the death toll so far is two. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the UT during the day and the overall tally of tests are not available.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Soccer-New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was appointed new manager of Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born March 2, 1972 in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina.PLAYING CAREER The centre back began his playing career with Newells Old...

Will march into Delhi with 'tractor parade' on Republic Day if demands not met: Farmer unions to govt

Issuing an ultimatum to the government ahead of the next round of talks, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will march into Delhi with a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands are not met. Addressing a press confere...

Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel "trap" to provoke war

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be trapped by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.He issued the warning on the anniversary of the...

Chennai luxury hotel turns COVID hotspot; 85 test positive

About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy here,have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, a senior official said here on Saturday. Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021