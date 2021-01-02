Mizoram successfully conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run

The Mizoram government on Saturday successfully conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination, a health official said. Twenty-five people each were administered dummy vaccines at two PHCs in Aizawl under the supervision of health officials and senior doctors, he said.

''The mock drill will help us review our preparedness for the actual drive and plug loopholes in logistics and training,'' the official said. Health and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the initial phases of the actual drive when it begins, he said.

The northeastern state has so far reported 4,219 COVID-19 cases, including eight fatalities. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.18 per cent.