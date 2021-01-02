UK reports 57,725 new COVID-19 cases, 445 deaths

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...
Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...
Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee, ...