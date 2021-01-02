Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 202 - ministry

The daily number of deaths in Turkey due to coronavirus dipped to 202 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 21,295 on the second day of a four-day new year lockdown.

The number of new COVID-19 cases fell to 11,180 over the same period from 12,203 a day earlier, bringing Turkey's total cases to 2,232,035 since the outbreak struck early last year.

The lockdown will be lifted at 5 a.m. local time on Jan. 4, though Ankara has also imposed weekday curfews.