Italy reports 364 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 11,831 new cases

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 462 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections plunged to 11,831 from 22,211, with far less testing than normal carried out on New Year's day. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 22,948 on Saturday, up by 126 on the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:54 IST
Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 462 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections plunged to 11,831 from 22,211, with far less testing than normal carried out on New Year's day. Just 67,174 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, down from a previous 157,524.

Italy has registered 74,985 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.141 million cases to date, the health ministry said. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 22,948 on Saturday, up by 126 on the day before. There were 134 admissions to intensive care units, compared with 145 on Friday.

The current number of intensive care patients rose by 16 to 2,569, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

