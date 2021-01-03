Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemotherapy drug outperforms remdesivir against coronavirus in lab experiments: Study

Using this hybrid approach, scientists from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology in China, screened 1,906 existing drugs for their potential ability to inhibit replication of the coronavirus by targeting a viral protein called RNA-dependent RNA polymerase RdRP.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 14:20 IST
Chemotherapy drug outperforms remdesivir against coronavirus in lab experiments: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A chemotherapy medication originally developed to treat cancer could potentially be repurposed to inhibit the replication of the novel coronavirus and treat COVID-19, according to a study based on computer simulations and lab experiments. The research, published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, combined multiple computational techniques that simulate drug-virus interactions from different, complimentary perspectives. Using this hybrid approach, scientists from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology in China, screened 1,906 existing drugs for their potential ability to inhibit replication of the coronavirus by targeting a viral protein called RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP). The researchers identified four promising drugs, which were then tested against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in lab experiments. They said two of the drugs, pralatrexate and azithromycin, successfully inhibited replication of the virus, and further lab experiments showed that pralatrexate more strongly inhibited viral replication than did remdesivir -- a drug that is currently used to treat some COVID-19 patients.

According to the scientists, the findings suggest that pralatrexate could potentially be repurposed to treat COVID-19. However, the researchers said the chemotherapy drug may prompt significant side effects and is used for people with terminal lymphoma, so they added that immediate use for COVID-19 patients is not guaranteed. But the research highlighted the importance of the new screening strategy to identify drugs that could be repurposed. ''We have demonstrated the value of our novel hybrid approach that combines deep-learning technologies with more traditional simulations of molecular dynamics,'' said study author Haiping Zhang of the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology.

The researchers are now developing additional computational methods for generating novel molecular structures that could be developed into new drugs to treat COVID-19.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1.60 lakh health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab: Minister

Around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers have...

Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday welcomed the emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZenecas and Bharat Biotechs vaccines against coronavirus and termed it a watershed moment in Indias battle against COVID-19. Indias drugs regulat...

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as nonsense an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strike...

BCI to move SC seeking 3-year practice at bar as condition to be judicial officer

The Bar Council of India has said it will file an application before the Supreme Court seeking to make minimum 3-year practice at the bar necessary to become a judicial officer. The BCI, the countrys apex lawyers body, said judicial officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021