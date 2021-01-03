Gujarat sees 715 new COVID-19 cases, 938 recoveries

Gujarat's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,47,228 on Sunday with the addition of 715 fresh infections, the state health department said. With four more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease in the state went up to 4,318, it said.

A total of 938 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,33,660, the health department said in a in a release. With 51,384 new tests for coronavirus, the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 98,10,664.