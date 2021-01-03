Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday

It has to be ensured that the vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance, he said.Prasad said sector officers will be appointed to ensure that the dry run sessions take place on time.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the imminent COVID-19 immunisation drive will be undertaken in six sites of Uttar Pradesh from January 5, the state government said on Sunday. In a statement, the government said the dry run will start at 10 am in three urban and as many rural sites with a minimum of two sessions.

Issuing necessary guidelines to the divisional commissioners and district magistrates, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad asked them to ensure that syringes, vaccine, AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) kit and other logistics reach the session sites in time. The waiting and observation areas should have proper sitting arrangements. It has to be ensured that the vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance, he said.

Prasad said sector officers will be appointed to ensure that the dry run sessions take place on time. These sector officers must inspect the sites one day in advance to ensure that the those are ready and have the necessary facilities. The dry run session has to be conducted peacefully and smoothly. Security of vaccines has to be ensured during storage, transportation to site, and actual vaccination, he said. ''The beneficiaries should be informed to reach the site well in time,'' Prasad added.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. The Drugs Controller General of India granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

