China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

The commission also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases: six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-01-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 05:35 IST
