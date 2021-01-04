Left Menu
Will take vaccine after priority groups are inoculated: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he will take the COVID-19 vaccine shot after priority groups get vaccinated.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he will take the COVID-19 vaccine shot after priority groups get vaccinated. Addressing commissioners, district collectors and superintendents of police in the state through video- conferencing, Chouhan said all districts of Madhya Pradesh are ready for the COVID-19 vaccination.

''All types of arrangements have been made. I have decided not to get vaccinatedfor now. First, we will ensure that the priority groups get vaccinated and later I will go for vaccination,'' the CM tweeted while sharing details of his address during the meeting. India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

On Saturday, nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination in the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official earlier said. He said as per the plan, 20,000 to 25,000 coronavirus warriors would first receive the vaccine when the inoculation process begins in the state.

The state government recently ordered closure of all COVID care centres in the state, except those in Bhopal, from January 1 in view of the low occupancy of beds. When asked about the exact number of the COVID care centres which are now closed, state additional director (health) Veena Sinha told PTI on Sunday that these centres were opened as per need and there was no fixed number.

Currently, no patient or suspected COVID-19 case remained admitted at these centres, following which the decision was taken to shut them, she said. ''Anyway, COVID-19 patients are getting treatment at hospitals and are also isolated at home,'' she added.

