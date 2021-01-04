Apollo Fertility expands its presence with a State-of-the-art Centre

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo fertility, a part of the Apollo Health & Lifestyle and Apollo Hospitals group, launches one of the biggest standalone, state-of-the-art fertility centre in Mumbai, bringing a ray of hope to couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Spread across 11,500 Sq. ft, it will also be the one of the first IVF lab with class 100 OT & laminar air flow to provide superior clean air for embryos. Located at Borivali, this is Apollo Fertility's 13th unit of the brand. A trained team of clinicians & Embryologists, having a combined experience of more than 6000 IVF cases, will be offering world-class services here.

Apollo Fertility centres, following the mission of Apollo Hospitals, aim to bring fertility treatment of international standards within the reach of every individual. Like other centres, this centre will have facilities that cater to all sorts of infertility related issues ranging from IUI, ICSI, Laparoscopic surgeries including PGS and PGD, to offer all gamut of services under one roof. The highly trained and experienced team of doctors, who are experts on Reproductive Medicine, are equipped to address both male and female infertility issues Over the past few years, infertility has emerged as one of the most common health issues among many young couples. Sedentary lifestyle, stress, irregular sleep patterns, diabetes, obesity, smoking and alcohol are but a few of the reasons for the rise of infertility in India.

According to The Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility currently affects about 10 to 14 per cent of the Indian population, with higher rates in urban areas, where one out of six couples is impacted. Speaking on the launch, Mr Chandrasekhar C, CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited, said, ''We are extremely happy and proud to launch one of the biggest state-of-the art standalone fertility centre in Mumbai.India has become the most sought after destination for all the infertility-related treatments, for the affordable and qualitative treatment that the country is able to provide. After the successful launch of Fertility services in Navi Mumbai in 2018, this will be the group's second flagship center in Greater Mumbai. With a wide range of services being offered under one roof, our state-of-the-art centre will be boon to many parents living in and around Mumbai, who are trying to conceive and can now avail our world-class services. Apollo is the most trusted healthcare brand in India, and we hope our fertility services will address an essential gap in quality Infertility treatment in the region.'' Apollo Fertility, with its strong presence in 8 cities across India, plans to rapidly expand its footprint across other parts of the country with its evidence-based approach towards reproductive medicine.

About Apollo Fertility Welcome to Apollo Fertility. We consider the emotional well-being of our patients to be as important as the clinical standards that we deliver. Born with the belief that childbirth is a celebration and not a disease, at Apollo Fertility, we understand the toll that difficulty in conception can take on you. Which is why our team of Specialists in Reproductive Medicine, Embryologists, Andrologists, Ultrasonologists and Counsellors double up as your guides and confidantes in this journey. At Apollo Fertility, our team of fertility experts provide treatment that is planned and based on your specific situation and need. Our focus is on providing care that is accessible. We understand that couples need to feel comfortable, and we take the time to develop a rapport with them. An understanding of the underlying problem is very important in deciding the course of treatment. This, along with state-of-the-art technology and our clinical protocols ensures our high success rates. With thirteen centres across India, our team of specialists facilitate your pregnancy through a holistic approach, offered at a location convenient to you.