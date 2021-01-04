Left Menu
14,000 health, field workers will first be vaccinated: CM

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said the vaccines were expected to be made available by the Centre in 10 days.We have, in the meanwhile, got ready the infrastructure to first inoculate 14,000 personnel of Health Department and field staff, he said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:11 IST
Puducherry, Jan 4 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Monday that the territorial administration has readied infrastructure to vaccinate 14,000 health and field workers against COVID-19. Addressing a virtual press conference, he said the vaccines were expected to be made available by the Centre in 10 days.

''We have, in the meanwhile, got ready the infrastructure to first inoculate 14,000 personnel of Health Department and field staff,'' he said. Right now, 13,000 personnel and workers had registered themselves for coverage and no time will be lost to inoculate the workers and health staff, he said.

The territorial government would meet the expenditure to purchase the vaccines for free inoculation, the Chief Minister said. He said 41 centres were readied for the inoculation.

While Puducherry would have 29 centres, Karaikal would have eight, Mahe three and Yanam one. Each of the centres would vaccinate around 200 people a day, he said.

Those above 50 and those with diabetes and blood pressure would be covered in the next phase. Cold chain facilities were also in place to preserve the vaccine.

While Puducherry would have 36 cold chain units, Karaikal would have 15 followed by Mahe three and Yanam one. He said Puducherry had recorded the largest number of sample tests. The recovery rate was high and fatality rate low.

The test positivity was 0.8 per cent now. He mentioned the dedicated work by health staff, officials of the Revenue Department, police personnel and other departments to ensure that the pandemic was kept at bay.

