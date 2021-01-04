Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore confirms presence of bird flu in state

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of bird flu has alarmed the city of Indore where the presence of the virus is confirmed in the dead crows. As a precautionary measure, the veterinarians have started conducting investigations in poultry farms.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:59 IST
Indore confirms presence of bird flu in state
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of bird flu has alarmed the city of Indore where the presence of the virus is confirmed in the dead crows. As a precautionary measure, the veterinarians have started conducting investigations in poultry farms. Speaking to ANI, Dr Amit Malakar from the state health department said, "The infection found in the crows is of H5N8. Human transmission of this virus has not been reported. The Health Department conducted a fever survey in the localities around the Daly College School. The people who had a fever or cold cough problems confirmed that they did not come in contact with any bird or its carcass."

Senior veterinarian from Indore Dr Prashant Tiwari told ANI, "After investigation, it is confirmed that the virus is similar to bird flu, although it is less contagious. More than 150 crows have died so far. However, the virus is not observed in other birds." Asked whether people can eat chicken, Dr. Tiwari said, "People can eat chicken or other non-vegetarian food with due caution. Wash chicken with alum water and cook properly."

A few days before, many dead crows were found near the Daly College School in Indore. Following which the samples of carcasses were sent to Bhopal for clinical examination where the presence of bird flu-like virus was confirmed. Earlier bird flu was reported from Rajasthan and Kerala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs agency meeting to discuss Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency EMA was holding a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Modernas COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.The EMAs human medicines committee CHMP had been schedule...

Bank of Israel sees strong rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to bound back quickly in 2021 if the countrys fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained, the central bank said on Monday after keeping rates unchanged.The bank left its benchmark ...

Soccer-Uruguay players union urges FA to overturn Cavani's ban

The Uruguayan players union AFU on Monday urged Englands Football Association FA to overturn the three-match ban handed to Manchester Uniteds Edinson Cavani for using a racial term, saying the sanction showed the bodys ethnocentric vision. ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021