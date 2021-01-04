Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man jumps before train, survives with body severed below waist

Hours later, doctors at the local government medical college hospital were trying to keep the 26-year-old taxi driver alive but were apprehensive about his chances.Emergency medical officer Dr Mohammed Meraj said Harshvardhans body was severed below the hip joint.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:46 IST
Man jumps before train, survives with body severed below waist
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A young man was admitted to hospital after a train ran over him on Monday, severing his body from waist downwards, in an alleged suicide bid, police said. Hours later, doctors at the local government medical college hospital were trying to keep the 26-year-old taxi driver alive but were apprehensive about his chances.

Emergency medical officer Dr Mohammed Meraj said Harshvardhan's body was severed below the hip joint. The vital organs were unharmed and blood transfusion was on. The man had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a train on the tracks behind Hathauda stadium.

The driver of a goods train was apparently the first to come across the macabre site of the severed portion of Harshvardhan's body lying along the tracks. He informed police. Harshvardhan was flung into a canal, miraculously alive and, according to some reports, calling for help.

The bleeding had stopped at that stage, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said. "He is in a very bad shape," medical college spokesperson Dr Puja Tripathi said.

She said he could be referred to another hospital later if his medical condition allowed this..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Two held with revolver in Aurangabad

Two men were nabbed here inMaharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver andtwo bullets, a crime branch official saidThe firearm was recovered during a raid conducted bycrime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrialar...

Bharat Biotech MD questions experts' silence over UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Coming down heavily on critics expressing doubts about the Bharat Biotechs indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, the Hyderabad-based biotech majors managing director Dr Krishna Ella on Monday slammed the critics for targeting ...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...

Can't awake someone who pretends to sleep: Patel on farm stir

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said farmers staging a protest on Delhi borders against the Centres new Agri laws have rejected pleas to end their stir as they are enacting a drama to sleep and it is not possible t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021