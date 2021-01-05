Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Elite sport to continue in England despite national lockdown

Elite sport will be allowed to continue in England despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a new national COVID-19 lockdown on Monday due to surging infections in the country caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 02:20 IST
Sport-Elite sport to continue in England despite national lockdown

Elite sport will be allowed to continue in England despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a new national COVID-19 lockdown on Monday due to surging infections in the country caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus. England have followed neighbours Scotland in implementing a stringent lockdown with stay-at-home instructions but allowing professional sport to continue.

Outdoor sport venues including outdoor gyms, tennis courts and golf courses will close and outside team sports will not be permitted but elite sport, including Premier League soccer, will continue. The United Kingdom has had more than 2.65 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded over 75,000 deaths.

Also Read: Boris Johnson celebrates ‘amazing moment’ of UK’s exit from the EU

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-England heads into new COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a new lockdown for England to try to stem a surge in coronavirus cases driven by a new variant. Following are comments from business groups, think tanks and other organisations.OPPOSI...

Sport-Elite sport to continue in England despite national lockdown

Elite sport will be allowed to continue in England despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a new national COVID-19 lockdown on Monday due to surging infections in the country caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavi...

COVID SCIENCE-Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Experts advise against antibody drugs in pediatric COVID-...

Breakthrough reached in Gulf dispute with Qatar -senior Trump official

A breakthrough has been reached in Qatars three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries and an agreement aimed at ending their rift is to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021