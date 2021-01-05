Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the critical moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:20 IST
UK PM orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the “critical moment” in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus. Addressing the country in a televised address from Downing Street on Monday night, Johnson said the UK is at a pivotal stage in its fight against the rapidly spreading infections as he confirmed a complete shutdown of schools and businesses, similar to the very first nationwide lockdown back in March 2020.

''As I speak to you tonight our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time,'' said Johnson. ''It's clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to combat this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home,'' he said.

He revealed that the number of hospital patients has increased to nearly 27,000, almost a third higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020. He, however, stressed that there is ''one huge difference'' compared to the lockdown of last year. ''We are rolling out the biggest vaccination programme in our history. We have vaccinated more people in the UK than in the rest of Europe combined,” he said.

Giving a “realistic” picture on vaccination by the National Health Service (NHS), he said: ''By the middle of February if things go well, and with a wind in our sails, we expect to have offered the first vaccine dose to everyone in the four top priority groups identified by the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation.'' The UK prime minister said this means vaccinating care home residents and carers, all over-70s, everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, and all NHS frontline and health workers. ''That will eventually enable us to lift many of the restrictions that we have endured for so long,'' he said.

He advised people to leave their homes only for essential shopping, some daily exercise or medical reasons. ''I want to say to everyone right across the UK that I know how tough this is. And I know how frustrated you are and I know that you have had more than enough of government guidance,'' Johnson said.

“But now more than ever we must pull together. You must follow the new rules from now and they will become law on Wednesday morning.” He admitted that the weeks ahead will be the “hardest yet” but reiterated that the UK was entering the “last phase of the struggle”. “Because with every jab that goes into our arms, we are tilting the odds against Covid and in favour of the British people,” he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457-kilometer 284-mile sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021