Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium to get half the Pfizer vaccine doses it ordered for January

"It was decided to continue a complete vaccination with two doses in the most fragile people, struck more heavily by the disease," Van Laethem said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:58 IST
Belgium to get half the Pfizer vaccine doses it ordered for January
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Belgium will receive only half the doses of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer vaccine it ordered for January because of a logistical difficulty that occurred last month.

Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem said a logistical issue in the second half of December prevented the delivery of the vaccines as planned in the Belgian vaccination strategy, without detailing the problem. "The company Pfizer, which supplies us, will only be able to supply half of the planned doses for the month of January and so we go from 600,000 doses to a little over 300,000 doses," Van Laethem told a news conference.

After vaccinating about 700 people in four nursing homes during a test week of vaccination, Belgium started on Tuesday to vaccinate residents in nursing homes nationwide along with the health staff there. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europe's highest death rates per capita from the pandemic, with 60% of fatalities occurring in nursing homes.

This first phase of vaccination will continue as planned with two doses being injected. "It was decided to continue a complete vaccination with two doses in the most fragile people, struck more heavily by the disease," Van Laethem said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCPA recommends Parliament's Budget session from Jan 29

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs CCPA has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8. According to the Committees recommendation, while Part 1 of the Budget session would...

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region

Chennai, Jan 5 PTI Highlights from the southern region at 5.20 PM. . MDS3 KL-PIPELINE-CM Kerala CM hails completion of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project Kochi Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the completion of GAILs ...

CBI seeks permission of HC to examine foreign national as witness in cheating case against Tytler, Verma

The CBI has urged the Delhi High Court to allow it to examine a foreign national as a witness in a case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma for allegedly writing a forged letter addressed to then Prime Mi...

Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster

Emphasizing the need to build guidelines and if necessary, red lines for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. In his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021