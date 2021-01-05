Bihar report 411 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh deaths
Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,54,688 as 411 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,415, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday. The new cases were reported Patna (131), Aurangabad (74), Begusarai (15), Muzaffarpur (16), Nalanda (16), Lakhisarai (12) and Vaishali (12), it said.
The state now has 4,177 active COVID-19 cases. Of the seven deaths, five were reported from Patna district while one death each has been reported from Begusarai and Darbhanga, the bulletin said.
With 456 more people recovering from the disease, the total number of recoveries climbed 2,49,096, it said, adding that the state's COVID-19 recovery rate now is 97.80 per cent. The state has so far tested 1.87 crore samples including 95,019 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, it added.
