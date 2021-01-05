One death, 21 new virus cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 91 on Tuesday, while its infection tally surged to 25,053 with 21 new cases, official data showed. The active cases in the district came down to 327 from 337 the previous day, while its recovery rate rose to 98.33 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 30 more patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,635, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 98.33 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands ninth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 27th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 12,286 from 12,505 on Monday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,68,892 and the death toll climbed to 8,433 on Tuesday, the data showed.