UK COVID-19 daily reported cases pass 60,000 for the first time

"That is why if we can, we must stay at home." The number of new daily cases has been over 50,000 for the last eight days.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:21 IST
The United Kingdom has recorded more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases in daily figures for the first time on Tuesday as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

The news is another reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started a new COVID-19 lockdown, with citizens under orders to stay at home. "The rapid rise in cases is highly concerning and will sadly mean yet more pressure on our health services in the depths of winter," said Yvonne Doyle, the medical director for Public Health England. "That is why if we can, we must stay at home."

The number of new daily cases has been over 50,000 for the last eight days. On Tuesday it was also announced a further 830 people had died within 28 days of a positive test, up from 407 on Monday.

Although the number of cases is rising, Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave last year.

