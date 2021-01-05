Left Menu
WHO recommends 2 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within 21-28 days

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:58 IST
WHO recommends 2 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within 21-28 days
COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days, the head of the World Health Organization's immunization advisory group said on Tuesday. "We deliberated and came out with the following recommendation: two 2 doses of this vaccine within 21-28 days," Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), told an online news briefing.

He said SAGE did not recommend vaccinations of travellers unless they were in a very high-risk group.

