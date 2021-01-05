Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:58 IST
Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source of infection was unknown for 475.

At present, there are 63,802 patients undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 infection in the state. A total of 7,17,311 people have recovered from the disease till now. In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 was also detected in two persons who recently came from the UK taking the number of such infected to 41. "Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. Yesterday, six of them tested positive for the genetically modified virus," the department said.

Meanwhile, 24 deaths due to coronavirus in the last few days were confirmed today. At the same time, 4,922 patients have recovered from the disease. 61,269 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.16 per cent. A total of 81,60,890 samples have been sent for testing so far.

Four places were demarcated as new hotspots today while six areas were excluded. There are 445 hotspots in Kerala at this time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...

Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February

Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021