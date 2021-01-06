AstraZeneca applies for emergency use for vaccine in Philippines

AstraZeneca applies for emergency use for vaccine in PhilippinesReuters | Manila | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:50 IST
Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has applied to health regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philppines, the food and drugs agency chief said on Wednesday.
AstraZeneca's application is the second the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received after Pfizer made a similar application last month.
