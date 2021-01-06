Left Menu
EU agency approves Moderna''s COVID-19 vaccine

The European Unions medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

The European Unions medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agencys human medicines committee -- which must be rubber stamped by the EUs executive commission -- comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people. “This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA.

“It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the approval and added in a tweet: “Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU.” The EMA has already approved a coronavirus vaccine made by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech. Both vaccines require giving people two shots. Ahead of the meeting on the Moderna vaccine, the agency said in a tweet that its experts were “working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company.” It did not elaborate on what those issues were. Moderna also declined to comment. German Health Minister Jens Spahn — who has in the past been critical of the slow pace of the EMA — said he expected the Moderna vaccine to begin rolling out to EU nations next week. Germany would get 2 million doses in the first quarter and 50 million in all of 2021, Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

“The problem is the shortage of production capacity with global demand,” he said. Early results of large, still unfinished studies show both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines appear safe and strongly protective, although Modernas is easier to handle since it doesnt need to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures.

The United States, Canada and Israel have already approved use of the Moderna vaccine. The U.S. gave it the green light for emergency use in people over 18 years on December 18, followed by Canada five days later with an interim authorisation also for people over 18. Israel authorized the vaccine on Monday. Moderna said Monday that it is increasing its estimate for global vaccine production in 2021 from 500 to 600 million doses.

The company said it is “continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.” Both Modernas and Pfizer-BioNTechs shots are mRNA vaccines, made with a groundbreaking new technology. They dont contain any coronavirus – meaning they cannot cause infection. Instead, they use a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus, ready to attack if the real thing comes along.

The EU officially began giving out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination shots on December 27, but the speed of each nation's inoculation program has varied widely. France vaccinated around 500 people in the first week, while Germany vaccinated 200,000. The Dutch were only beginning to give out vaccine shots Wednesday, the last EU nation to start doing so.

