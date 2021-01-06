Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany says does not intend to delay second COVID-19 vaccine shot

Germany intends to stick to recommendations by BioNTech and Pfizer regarding the administration of a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines rather than delaying it, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. Germany has asked an independent expert panel for advice on whether to allow a delay in administering the second dose to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:39 IST
Germany says does not intend to delay second COVID-19 vaccine shot

Germany intends to stick to recommendations by BioNTech and Pfizer regarding the administration of a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines rather than delaying it, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

Germany has asked an independent expert panel for advice on whether to allow a delay in administering the second dose to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. "My impression is that it makes a lot of sense, especially with these sensitive issues, where trust and reliability are important, that we stick to the approval," Spahn told a news conference, adding that this was in line with the initial feedback he had received from the vaccination experts.

He also spoke out against mixing or switching between COVID-19 vaccines, which some nations are also considering to stretch scarce supplies. Germany's 83 million residents will receive more than 130 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, enough for everybody who needs to receive the shots, Spahn said.

He said that he expects first deliveries of the vaccine developed by Moderna next week. The European Medicines Agency earlier on Wednesday approved the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine for emergency use. Germany will receive 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine this year, of which 2 million doses are expected in the first quarter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Artificial heartmaker Carmat to start sales after EU approval

Artificial heartmaker Carmat will begin sales of its devices from the second quarter of this year after a long-awaited European Commission approval, in a boost to its shares.Given recurring shortages of donors, Carmats device aims to give p...

Central forces to maintain L&O during dharna against Bedi

Puducherry, Jan 6 PTI The Puducherry administration has procured three companies of the Central Armed Police Force CAPF and the Central Industrial and Security Force CISF to maintain law and order during the dharna the ruling Congress has p...

Congress ropes in CMs, senior leaders to coordinate, manage party's campaign in poll-bound states

By Siddharth Sharma Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior observers for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in four states and one Union Territory, which will go to poll this year.Congres...

Plea in HC to quash DDA-DLF agreement regarding 129 acre land in west Delhi

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash DDAs agreement with real estate major DLF transferring to the company around 129 acres of land in west Delhi which was taken over from various industries purportedly to develop a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021