Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine investigating illegal vaccinations against COVID

Ukraine, which has registered more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 19,357 deaths, has yet to approve any of the newly developed vaccines, though it signed a contract in December to buy 1.9 million doses of China's Sinovac jab, and the shots are expected to be delivered soon. Some Ukrainian media outlets reported on Wednesday that a clinic in Kyiv had begun inoculating people, probably with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, at a charge of up to 3,000 euros ($3,683) per dose.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:07 IST
Ukraine investigating illegal vaccinations against COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian police are investigating reports that some citizens have been illegally inoculated against COVID-19 with vaccines that have not been officially approved, and charged up to 3,000 euros per dose, senior officials said on Wednesday.

"If someone really thought of secretly and in violation of the law to import a vaccine for sale, the reaction should be as harsh as possible," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger service. Ukraine, which has registered more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 19,357 deaths, has yet to approve any of the newly developed vaccines, though it signed a contract in December to buy 1.9 million doses of China's Sinovac jab, and the shots are expected to be delivered soon.

Some Ukrainian media outlets reported on Wednesday that a clinic in Kyiv had begun inoculating people, probably with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, at a charge of up to 3,000 euros ($3,683) per dose. The reports said the vaccine could have been brought in from Israel and that several top officials and business figures had been vaccinated.

Zelenskiy said the government had a clear vaccination plan and people at high risk of infection and "those at the forefront of the fight" against COVID-19 - which would include medical workers - would be inoculated first. Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that none of the newly developed vaccines has yet been certified in Ukraine.

"And I'm sure no rational person would get vaccinated with drugs of unknown origin," Shmygal said. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved in the 27-nation European Union and given to hundreds of thousands of people since roll-out began a week ago, generally free of charge. Approved inoculations have also begun in the United States, Britain, Canada, Switzerland and Israel. A second vaccine, from Moderna, won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday.

Shmygal said last month the first shots of China's Sinovac vaccine could arrive in February. Ukraine also hopes in March to receive the first batch of eight million doses of vaccines under the global COVAX facility, set up to provide vaccines to poorer countries.

A Ukrainian pharmaceutical company backed by a prominent Russian-leaning opposition figure said this week it had applied for state approval to make Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Coronavirus infections in Ukraine began rising again in September and have remained consistently high ever since, triggering several national lockdowns. ($1 = 0.8145 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021