Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur records 434 COVID-19 cases, 304 recoveries; 8 die

Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,26,189, the local administration said. The number of active cases in the district stood at 4,256.As many as 4,970 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 9,59,980, the release added..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:52 IST
Nagpur records 434 COVID-19 cases, 304 recoveries; 8 die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,26,189, the local administration said. A District Information Office release said eight more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,984.

Also, 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 1,17,949, it said. The number of active cases in the district stood at 4,256.

As many as 4,970 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 9,59,980, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian care home residents challenge delay of second COVID-19 vaccine shot

Residents of a Canadian long-term care home who received some of the first COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in the country have threatened to seek a court injunction if they do not get the second recommended shot in the coming days.Resid...

US Congress’ joint session starts counting electoral college votes, gets 1st objection from Arizona

A joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday started counting and certifying the electoral college votes, but soon received objections from Republican lawmakers for Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the joint session ...

Brexit delays leave many M&S fresh food shelves empty in Ireland

British retailer Marks Spencer said Britains withdrawal from European Union trade rules last week was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its stores in Ireland on Wednesday. Aisles selling fruit and vegetables and some ...

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021